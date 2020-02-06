Go Inside Lilliana Vazquez's Week of Red Carpet Prep

by Carly Milne | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 1:00 PM
It's awards season! Join us as we follow E! News host Lilliana Vazquez as she gets red carpet ready. All week long, she'll be "channeling her inner celeb" and checking out three different Hollywood trends, making sure her skin is fresh and spotlight-ready. And as Lilliana is about to learn, a lot can happen in a week!
First up is a sea moss smoothie, an L.A. favorite that can help reduce inflammation and acts as a natural antimicrobial and antiviral. "It's full of nutrients, and nourishing my skin and body is so important," Vazquez shares, which is why her next stop is back at the studio to work on her skincare. There, she's joined by celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, who helps her on her quest to get younger-looking skin—fast.
Dr. Engelman reminds her about Neutrogena's products, which Lilliana has been using to get ready for the season's biggest awards show—particularly the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil, which is gentle enough for daily use and 100% of women see results in just one week, with a visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. Another product Lilliana loves is the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream, which offers two times the wrinkle-fighting power when you use it together with the oil. The cream also helps promote visibly younger looking skin in just one week.
If you want to experience the power of Rapid Wrinkle Repair, shop below for the products Lilliana is using to get red carpet ready like the stars! Watch the video above to learn more about Neutrogena, and join us on Saturday to see what Lilliana does next for her red carpet prep!
This cream is the fastest dermatologist-proven retinol available! Not only is it hydrating, but it also visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles in one week. It's rich and moisturizing, delivering hyaluronic acid and the highest concentration of Accelerated Retinol SA deep into your skin's surface to smooth the look of fine lines. Your skin will look visibly smoother and younger... and if you pair it with the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Lightweight Anti-wrinkle Retinol Facial Oil, you'll get two times the wrinkle-fighting power!
With nourishment and wrinkle-fighting power in every drop, this lightweight, fast-absorbing retinol oil dramatically reduces the appearance of stubborn fine lines, and even works magic on deep wrinkles. The formula is enriched with retinol SA, which offers more benefits than other forms of Vitamin A to give you visible results in just one week. Plus, it diminishes the look of dark age spots. Pair it with the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream for two times the wrinkle-fighting power!
Hydrate your skin, and protect it from sun damage? Yes please! This moisturizer formula is combined with UVA/UVB broad spectrum SPF 30 to give you daily sun protection, along with retinol SA to renew the look of skin throughout the day, smooth wrinkles fast and diminish the look of age spots. It also visibly reduces the look of stubborn wrinkles and fine lines, while improving the texture of skin and brightening skin tone. With noticeable results after just one week of use, this moisturizer helps to hydrate, replenish and rejuvenate skin.
Step up your night time skincare routine with this fast-acting night anti-wrinkle moisturizer, which brightens the look of skin and smooths fine lines while you sleep. With ingredients such as Retinol SA, Hyaluronic Acid and Glucose Complex, a Retinol SA booster, this unique formula works fast, with 100% of women experiencing noticeable results in just one week of use.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.
