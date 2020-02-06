Babies First Look: Netflix's New Show Explores the "Ultimate Mystery" of Child Development

You haven't seen babies like this before.

After tackling dogs, cheerleading, makeovers and oodles of food shows, Netflix has turned its attention to children and E! News has your first look at the aptly titled Babies.

"Babies are the ultimate mystery," a voiceover says in the trailer, below. "They are much more complex than we ever thought."

The new docu-series follows 15 international families that were filmed over the course of a year (the docu-series itself was filmed over the course of three years). The series explores the everything related to, well, babies, from helpless newborn to independent toddler.

"This series showcases incredible, groundbreaking science revealing the developmental leaps and bounds babies go through in the first year of life while capturing the personal and emotional journey of the family as a whole," Jane Root, executive producer of Babies and founder and CEO of Nutopia.