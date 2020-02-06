Demi Lovato Is Getting Her Own Pillow Talk Show

Demi Lovato is adding another credit to her long resume: Talk show host.

Lovato is just the latest name to join the Quibi streaming platform with her own series, Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato. That's just the working title, so it may change by time of premiere, but it really gives the gist of the show. In the 10-episode series, Lovato will sit down with guests to discuss a wide range of topics including activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media and wellness. The guests will be both experts and other stars.

"I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," Lovato said in a statement. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."