Gayle King Says She's "Mortified" Following Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Rape Case Question

Gayle King wants to set the record straight.

The host of CBS' This Morning came under fire following her interview with Lisa Leslie, in which King seemed to grill the retired WNBA superstar about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape charge. (Ultimately, the case was dropped after the accuser refused to testify and they settled out of court in a sealed civil lawsuit. In a lengthy apology, Bryant said at the time, "Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did.")

Soon after a clip of King pressing Leslie went viral, Twitter users began slamming the journalist for her disrespectful behavior, especially given the legend's tragic passing. Now, she's sharing her side of the story on IGTV.

"I've been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," she began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry."