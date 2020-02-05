The Masked Singer Unmasks the Llama

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Masked Singer

Fox

Cleveland rocks, y'all. 

The Masked Singer just unmasked the second singer of season three, and the judges certainly did not see it coming because they didn't even come close to guessing. Turns out the Llama was none other than Drew Carey, who really loves Seattle, which is why so many of his clues were about Seattle. 

His song tonight was "It's Not Unusual," and hearing him sing it without the mask, it's hard to remember a time when that voice didn't sound exactly, immediately like Drew Carey. 

One of Carey's clues was "spinning my wheels," which referenced his gig hosting The Price Is Right, and the playing cards were about him winning in the Celebrity Poker Tour. He was also "quick on his feet," which we assume was a reference to his former job hosting the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway

Carey himself explained that when he referenced cannons, it was because he was in the Marine Corps Reserves as a radio operator in a mortar platoon. 

He said he did the show because it "looked like a lot of fun," and he felt like having a goof. 

Read

The Masked Singer Begins Again: See All the Season 3 Contestants and the Best Guesses

Regular panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger were joined by Outmatched star Jason Biggs, who actually did some real work with the clues this week. He wasn't correct about the Llama being Johnny Knoxville, but the effort he put in was appreciated. 

Keep up with all the season three contestants below. 

Lil Wayne, the Masked Singe

Getty Images/Greg Gayne/FOX

The Robot: Lil Wayne

The first reveal of the season was the biggest star yet: Lil Wayne!

The Robot had lots of science references, including a periodic table, since he's had so many records go platinum, but the clues were sort of irrelevant. It's hard to mistake that voice. 

Drew Carey, Llama, The Masked Singer

Getty Images/FOX

The Llama

The Llama appears to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He's a fan of the movie Ghost

The panel decided it couldn't be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet immediately went Kelsey Grammar, because of the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce, and Drew Carey. Though David Spade did play a man who turned into a llama in The Emperor's New Groove...

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The White Tiger

White Tiger's not really a singer, at least based on his Vanilla Ice impression and his Marky Mark impression. He's clearly huge and likely an athlete, and is a "clam shucking" champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebration dance.

Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that guess in week two. Gronk is from upstate NY, he's a football champ, and "Ice Ice Baby" seems exactly like a song he'd sing.

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Turtle

He's definitely got some singing chops, and he took things "step by step" while others crashed and burned. He also grills burgers, and he likes to surf OR he won a Teen Choice Award. 

The panel guessed Zac Efron and Jenny McCarthy even guessed her husband, Donnie Wahlberg (because of the burgers), but the internet seems absolutely sure it's Jesse McCartney, who has multiple Teen Choice surfboards and was in the boyband Dream Street. Could you imagine if it's Zefron though?? 

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

Miss Monster

Miss Monster's got a big ol' crush on the Monster/T-Pain, and she seems to have struggled with having to look and act a certain way in public. In week two, her clues heavily referenced royalty. 

She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, though some on the internet also hear some Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong guessed. Sorry Ken. 

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Kangaroo

The Kangaroo is a tough one! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission" found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to bounce back. She references her bullies and being a survivor. 

A lot of people immediately went for Jordyn Woods, who lost her father recently and then found herself in an unfortunate spotlight, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn to us. It also doesn't sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel guesses. 

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The T-Rex

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Elephant

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

Night Angel

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Mouse

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Rhino

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Bear

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Kitty

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Swan

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Taco

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Banana

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Frog

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Astronaut

Article continues below

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Masked Singer , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.