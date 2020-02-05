The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Is Engaged Almost 2 Years After Dean Unglert Split

Lesley Murphy has accepted the final rose!

The Bachelor alum announced her engagement to boyfriend Alex Kav on Instagram today. Lesley, 32, revealed that Alex popped the question on Tuesday, Feb. 4 on the beach in Los Angeles.

"...a day I'll never forget," she shared. "We're boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft. #ToKavAndToHold"

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Lesley when she appeared on Sean Lowe's season in 2013. She and Dean Unglert then struck up a romance during the first season of The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018. He did not propose to Lesley at the competition's conclusion, instead presenting her a key to his apartment.

Lesley and Dean split after several months in April 2018.