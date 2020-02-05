2020 amfAR Gala New York City: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

New York Fashion Week is back!

Each year, the amfAR Gala New York kicks off a series of star-studded fashion week events in the Big Apple. On Wednesday night, celebs gathered around at the Cipriani Wall Street for the annual benefit gala, which puts a spotlight on those who have been making a major contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDS. This year's event is set to honor Iman, Marc Glimcher and Matthew Lopez, with musical performances by Charlie Puth and Sofi Tukker.

Event chairs for the 2020 gala include supermodel Lily Aldridge, Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Bravo's Andy Cohen, DJ Diplo, as well as supermodel Heidi Klum, Pose star Billy Porter, and designer Michael Kors.

Now that some of the top models and stars like Coco Rocha and Elsa Hosk have all hit the red carpet for the event, we're showing you all of the A-list fashion moments from the special night.