2020 amfAR Gala New York City: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 5:32 PM
New York Fashion Week is back!
Each year, the amfAR Gala New York kicks off a series of star-studded fashion week events in the Big Apple. On Wednesday night, celebs gathered around at the Cipriani Wall Street for the annual benefit gala, which puts a spotlight on those who have been making a major contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDS. This year's event is set to honor Iman, Marc Glimcher and Matthew Lopez, with musical performances by Charlie Puth and Sofi Tukker.
Event chairs for the 2020 gala include supermodel Lily Aldridge, Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Bravo's Andy Cohen, DJ Diplo, as well as supermodel Heidi Klum, Pose star Billy Porter, and designer Michael Kors.
Now that some of the top models and stars like Coco Rocha and Elsa Hosk have all hit the red carpet for the event, we're showing you all of the A-list fashion moments from the special night.
You can check out all of the celeb arrivals in the gallery below!
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The 26-year-old actress brings the glitz and the glamour to the star-studded affair with her shimmery silver gown.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
The legendary star, who is being honored tonight, shows up and shows out with her fabulous ensemble.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The author and television host radiates on the red carpet in an off-white design.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The 22-year-old model and actor looks sleek and chic at the annual event.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
One word: wow! The supermodel stuns in a regal strapless dress that has a flirty and fun corset with rhinestones.
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
La La Anthony proves you can never go wrong with a glimmering black dress.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
A vision in white! Diplo keeps his yee-haw aesthetic going at the amfAR Gala with a crisp white ensemble and matching cowboy hat.
Jamie McCarthy/amfAR/Getty Images
Into the looking glass! The supermodel brings on the fun with a holographic purple strapless dress.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The 22-year-old model knows how to work a suit and accessorize! His fiery red satin gloves take his classic tuxedo to another level.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
The industry icon proves more is more with her glorious and grand long-sleeve gown.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The supermodel lights up the room in a bright baby blue strapless gown.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
No thorns in these roses! The model lights up the red carpet with her vibrant floral embroidered gown. The touch of red, lace and feathered boa makes the piece pop even more!
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
The Danish model brings daring fashion to the annual event with her lace-adorned dress that features a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images
Perfectly pink! The supermodel skips the typical dress for something more fun: a breathtaking jumpsuit with over-the-top ruffles and lace.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
The Euphoria actress is looking effortlessly elegant at the fanciful affair with a white-hot gown.
Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images
It's all in the details. The 19-year-old's black dress is glittering in gold with its flashy embroidery.
Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images
The model's fabulous and fierce gown makes everyone green with envy.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Puth is hitting all the right notes with his vibrant blue suit.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Bruna brings a splash of color and edge to the red carpet with her bright-orange lipstick and the sexy cut-out in her dress.
Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images
The fashion designer proves you can make a statement with a classic ensemble.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Jones is a show-stopper! From the glitzy fringe details to the sultry asymmetrical top, this a lewk to remember.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Canseco puts a playful twist on the tuxedo by wearing one that's full of sequins.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
The 25-year-old star looks effortlessly cool in a colorful pantsuit, shimmery silver button-down and eccentric sneakers.
Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images
A little black dress goes a long way, especially when you're at the event of the fashion week season.
Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images
All eyes are on the singer, who dazzles in an electrifying power suit. The all-over eye pattern is everything.
Be sure to keep checking back to E! News for the latest fashion week updates.
