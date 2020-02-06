Prepare to Gasp Over the Biggest Oscars Shockers Ever

On Hollywood's biggest night, anything can happen—and it feels like nearly everything has.

With the 2020 Oscars set to unfold inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 92nd time in Tinseltown history, there are a few things we know for sure will take place. Hollywood's brightest, beloved stars will arrive donning designs that will be remembered for years to come. They will pose on the red carpet, answer questions in interviews and then proceed inside, where they may present or win a coveted trophy. Beyond all that, your guess is as good as our's.

Given the 91 ceremonies to come before it, pop culture enthusiasts know some Oscar moments are simply and inevitably unpredictable. In the course of the show's star-studded history, there have been name flubs and falls, surprise smooches, a streaker and swan dress, double the wins and even the wrong winner called.