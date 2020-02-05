Wolfgang Puck's Plant-Based Menu for the 2020 Oscars Will Make You Drool!

Veganism is the hottest trend to hit Hollywood's awards season.

The Golden Globes kicked things off in January by offering a 100 percent plant-based meal. Of course, in the weeks following, the Critics' Choice Awards followed suit by offering plant-based dishes. By the time it was the Screen Actors Guild Awards, a precedent was set, and Wolfgang Puck created a special vegan menu for the awards show.

Thus, it wasn't surprising when the 2020 Oscars announced their menu for the Governors Ball would be 70 percent plant-based. Puck has been the longtime caterer for the Governors Ball. In fact, this will be the food expert 26th time overseeing the famous feast.

While this plant-based trend may seem revolutionary to some, it's actually been a specialty of Puck's for quite some time. On Wednesday, the famed chef and his son Byron Puck made this very point during an appearance on Daily Pop.

"Yes, there's a lot of plant! We always did, but we never said it," the Austrian-American chef relayed to co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "Because, we always love vegetables. You know, I go to the farmer's market all the time…So, vegetables are my thing."