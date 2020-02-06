20 Gifts for Your Furry Valentine

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As we gear up for Valentine's Day, don't forget to shower some love towards everyone's favorite family member: our pets!

That's right, our four-legged friends deserve some well-earned heartfelt sentiments this Cupid's day too. Having a tough time choosing something special for your pup or kitty this year? Never fear, we're here to help.

From champagne-shaped plushy chew toys to unique and tasty treats to Valentine's Day-themed collars and heated sleeping pads, we've handpicked a plethora of creative gift giving solutions for the most precious paws in your life.

Whether you're a dog or cat person, you'll have a hard time deciding on just one purrfect toy for them. Considering they comfort you all year long, we think they deserve two or more treats if you ask us! Our favorite? This plushy wine catnip bottle toy set for your favorite feline, of course.

Check out our picks below!