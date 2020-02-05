The Bachelor's Peter Weber Promises He Knows What He's Doing

E! News: The two-on-one is tonight, and that's always a good way to bring all the drama to a head. What can you say about how that goes?

Peter Weber: I will just say this: I do my absolute best to get to the very bottom of it, and end it. And I do.

When I watch the show, I often feel like the lead is a teacher wrangling kindergarteners or something. Did you ever feel like that?

Yeah. There's moments like in Cleveland. I know my tactic a lot of the time was to just bring all the women together, so you couldn't have these she said, she said stuff, because in my opinion, you never get to the bottom of it if that's all you're going to get, so I wanted everyone to talk in front of each other so you couldn't hide anything. Yeah, there were some moments where it's like, guys just what's the truth, like, I don't care either way, what's the truth. And, you know, again I only did my best to try to find that out. I don't know if I necessarily found out the full truth in a lot of the situations but I tried my best.