Survivor's Jeff Probst Reveals Rare Amnesia That Temporarily Left Him With "Absolutely No Memory"

Jeff Probst is opening up about a recent health scare that left him with temporary memory loss.

While appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the Survivor host recalled the "really weird" incident that happened to him a few months ago. Probst explained to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that he was recently trying to book travel for him and his wife, Lisa Ann Russell, when he realized he didn't know his wife's date of birth.

"I couldn't figure it out," Probst said. "So I texted my wife and I said, 'Can you call me?' And she called me and said, 'What's going on?'"

Probst told his wife that he didn't know what was happening and that he didn't know "anything." He even had to ask his wife where she and their kids were at the time. That's when the 58-year-old TV star knew that "something's wrong."