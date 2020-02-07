Let's Reminisce Over Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Steamy 2019 Oscars Moment

Tell me something, girl...remember how we heated up the 2019 Oscars?

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga certainly did, with a sizzling performance of their A Star Is Born duet "Shallow." The ballad won the singer her first Oscar, for Original Song. But just as notably, she and Cooper, who play lovers in his celebrated film reboot, displayed so much chemistry during their onstage performance of the track that many viewers, including celebs, wondered if they were involved romantically in real life.

"Is there any chance these 2 aren't f--king?" David Spade wrote on Instagram after watching their set.

Gaga had just ended her engagement to Christian Carino, while Cooper was in a relationship at the time with model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter. She had sat next to them at the Oscars and appeared proud as she watched their "Shallow" performance. She and the actor broke up several months after the ceremony. They continue to co-parent and recently reunited at a 2020 BAFTAs after-party in London.