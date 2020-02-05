This TikTok Dad Shares a Heartwarming Dance Video For Each Day His Newborn Remains In the NICU

Time to bust out the dancing shoes!

Father of the year, Chris Askew has has a rough few weeks to say the least. After his wife, Danielle Askew, gave birth to their newborn son Dylan 10-weeks premature due to a pregnancy complication called partial placental abruption, Chris decided to await his son's arrival home by dancing his way through it.

The father of four is releasing one dancing video each day his son is in the NICU, and he's now up to day 22. The father of four sat down for an interview on The Today Show to talk about his son, and why he decided to turn his wait into viral content. He wanted a way to cheer his son on and to connect with other parents who may be going through a similar struggle.

"Dylan's had a couple of bad days, but for the most part it's been really positive," Askew told TODAY Parents. "We just passed 21 days in the NICU, and we were two days in when I started my dancing. They haven't set an exact date when he'll be able to come home, but they're projecting maybe another two to three weeks."