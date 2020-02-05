The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta Talks Joel McHale's Advice, Living in Her Car & More!

Joel McHale had some wise words for The Soup's new host, Jade Catta-Preta.

On Wednesday morning, the new E! personality stopped by Pop of the Morning and revealed the advice the Community alum gave her during a recent encounter. As E! readers surely know, the legendary franchise is set to return to E! on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m.

"He was just like, 'Don't take it too seriously! Just enjoy it,'" Catta-Preta revealed to co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz.

Hilariously, Catta-Preta almost missed this advice as she admitted to being distracted by McHale's attractiveness.

"He was so hot! I was like, 'Huh?'" The Soup host joked. "So tall and magnetic and charming. I'm like, I hope people say that about me one day."

Nonetheless, Catta-Preta was grateful for the support she's received from The Soup alums, including former head writer and executive producer K.P. Anderson.

"K.P. Anderson, the show-runner, also tweeted at me and was just like, 'Listen to your writers, listen to your gut. It's your turn.'" Catta-Preta proudly shared. "So, the baton has been passed in a sense."