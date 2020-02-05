How Jessica Simpson's Husband Eric Johnson Stands Out From the Rest

Jessica Simpson has had her share of heartache.

The longtime star and newly published author has revisited the heartbreaks of her life in her memoir, Open Book, including the insecurities she faced during her tumultuous on-and-off relationship with John Mayer. "I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him," she shared in her book, noting she would have someone check the spelling and grammar of her texts to him. "He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win."

"I was constantly wanting to be what he wanted me to be, and he wanted me to be myself, but in a certain way, but I wanted to be myself in that way because when I love people, I always want it to last," she explained on The View Wednesday. "I want it to be forever. I want to marry you. I'll ask you on the first date. I am that girl. But I truly, you know, John, it was a very unhealthy and manipulative relationship for me and it was painful. I lost a lot of my identity just trying to be present in conversation and hang in there with him."

Those days are behind her as Simpson has since married former pro football player Eric Johnson, with whom she's welcomed three children and been with since 2010.