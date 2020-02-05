Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Finalists: The Full List

Bad Bunny and Ozuna are the top finalists of the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The two received 14 mentions each, and are both nominated for Artist of the Year. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Anuel AA, and Farruko are also up for several awards.

Other contenders include Becky G, Rosalía, DJ Snake, Drake, Katy Perry, Santana, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who just co-headlined the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show together.

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards takes place on April 23 in in Las Vegas and will air on Telemundo.

The annual ceremony will close out LatinFest+. The three-day event, presented by Billboard and Telemundo, will feature performances, panels and workshops dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment.

Check out a full list of finalists for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards:

Overall Artist Categories

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year, New:

Jhay Cortez

Manuel Turizo

Paulo Londra

Sech

Tour of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Chayanne

Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony

Social Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year:

DJ Snake

Drake

Katy Perry

Snow