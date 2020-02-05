This Record Breaking Dog Can Fit 6—Yes, 6—Tennis Balls In His Mouth

Something to smile about!

There is nothing like a sweet story about a highly successful animal to brighten up your week. You've probably never heard of Finley Molloy, unless of course you're one of the dogs 29,000 followers on Instagram, but this dog is about to make history. The cute Golden Retriever just broke a huge record for fitting 6 Tennis Balls in his mouth. Talk about impressive!

Finley broke the news himself on his Instagram page, sharing the big milestone with his followers. "Big news to share— our local paper decided to write an article on a good boy(aka me) and I was SUCH a good boy that I carried 6 tennis balls and my new friend Georgie got it on camera!!" The caption of the dogs big moment read. "@guinnessworldrecords I'm coming for you very VERY soon!"

The 6-year-old golden retriever technically broke the record, which was previously five, and his owners couldn't be more thrilled to hopefully get official recognition soon.