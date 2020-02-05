Inside "Inseparable" Zendaya and Jacob Elordi's Months-Long Romance

These new photos are going to send Zendaya and Jacob Elordi fans into a euphoric state.

Remember yesterday when photographers spotted the Euphoria co-stars sharing a sweet moment together? The pics showed Elordi kissing Zendaya on the head while out and about in New York City together. Well, new pictures of celebs have now emerged, in which they are kissing on the lips! In the photos, Elordi, 22, can be seen wrapping his arm around Zendaya, 23, while leaning in for a kiss.

So, while the co-stars have attempted to downplay their relationship, we think it's safe to say this is an official romantic confirmation.

"Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now," a source tells E! News. "They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended."

"They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects," the insider shares. "Jacob has met Zendaya's family and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common."