Whitney Cummings Has A Very Important PSA About Valentine’s Day Gifts

Fear not, Whitney Cummings is here to make sure you have the perfect Valentine's Day!

The hilarious comedian stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to sit down with Kelly Clarkson and share her thoughts on how people across the country can make sure they don't mess up their Valentine's Day. Yes, she's mostly talking to the men! "Valentine's Day is coming up very soon," she shared. "I feel like every year guys screw it up." She joked before pointing out a few men in the crowd so she knew exactly who she was talking to.

"So I have some ideas for guys that are watching the show that want some advice," she said before being hilarious startled by the show band who was attempting to provide backup music for her moment. After a hilariously awkward recovery, the funny lady continued with her holiday tips and tricks for the audience.