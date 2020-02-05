Kelly Ripa Thought Mark Consuelos Was Mugging Her—but There's a Sweet Twist

We definitely didn't expect Kelly Ripa's story to unfold like this.

On Wednesday morning, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a unique story about running into her famous longtime husband, Mark Consuelos. Except, at first, it seemed like a mugging was about to unfold.

As Ripa explained, the Riverdale star had flown to the Big Apple to do work for a show and then was supposed to fly straight back to Vancouver, but instead, he finished early and had a couple hours to spare. Meanwhile, the TV personality was leaving the gym with her headphones in and in the process of picking a playlist when she suddenly heard someone speaking outside.

"I hear, 'Hey sexy,' and it's so funny—it never occurs to me that this person is talking to me," she explained to co-host Ryan Seacrest. "It sounds too close and I was like, 'I'm about to be mugged by somebody flirting with somebody who doesn't even have the thoughtfulness to pay attention to me while they're mugging me.'"