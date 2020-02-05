Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Hug It Out After Their Super Bowl Victory

Jennifer Lopez is still on cloud nine after her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

On Tuesday, the "On The Floor" singer took to social media to share an adorable behind-the-scenes moment from her and Shakira's performance, where the two performers can be seen giving each other a hug after bringing down the house.

"LOVE this moment with me and @shakira literally seconds after we went off air!!" J.Lo captioned the sweet post. "We were so happy!! #MissionAccomplished #SuperBowlHalftime #LatinoGang #GirlsGirls #StrongerTogether."

Her post received plenty of love from her followers, including Kelly Clarkson, who gushed over the duo's electric performance. "It was beautiful, strong, and inspiring!! Y'all should be so proud!" The Voice judge wrote on Twitter. "I was on my feet singing and dancing the entire time while my husband was probably very confused because you would have thought I was up there dancing with y'all."

Just one day prior, J.Lo treated fans to another backstage video that featured her 11-year-old daughter Emme, who joined her mom on stage to sing a rendition of her song "Let's Get Loud" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The U.S.A."