Influencer Camila Coelho Reveals Private Battle With Epilepsy

Camila Coelho is opening up.

The 31-year-old beauty and design influencer revealed in an interview with People that she has epilepsy, and was diagnosed when she was 9 years old.

Recounting her first seizure, Coelho shared, "I remember this day clearly. I was playing with a friend and all of a sudden I feel my hands closing—my fingers, one by one."

"I told my friend, 'My hands are closing!' and she was like, 'Stop joking, Camila. I don't believe you,'" the Brazilian-born influencer continued. "Then I remember just fainting. When I woke up I heard my mom saying, 'Camila, are you okay? Just talk to me.' I wanted to respond, but I couldn't."

Coelho, who has 8.6 million Instagram followers and 4. 7 million YouTube subscribers, decided to share her story now because, as she said, she's "in a very happy place" and wishes she had decided to earlier.