Blind Date to Feature First Transgender Woman in Series History: Watch a First Look

It's a big first for Blind Date!

E! News has the exclusive first look at upcoming new episodes of Bravo's hilarious dating show, which will feature the very first out transgender dater in the history of the series when it returns Feb. 19.

The wild trailer features many wacky moments, including a painting class with a fully naked model (look at the size of that censor bar!), drag shows, lots of make out sessions and wet 'n' wild pool antics.

"He was bulge-apalooza," one man says in reference to his date's package. "I've already forgotten your name," another participant tells his date in a hilarious and awkward first impression.