Jameela Jamil Responds to Backlash Over Role In New Voguing Competition Series

Jameela Jamil took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the backlash over her role on HBO Max's new show Legendary.

Earlier that day, the streaming service announced via a press release that the 33-year-old actress is set to judge and emcee its new ballroom voguing competition series. It also declared Dashaun Wesley would be providing "commentary" and that DJ MikeQ would be at the turntable. In addition, it stated that Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado would serve on the judging panel.

"In this series highlighting modern day ball culture, divas battle on teams called 'Houses' in fashion and dance challenges including vogueing for the chance to snatch the legendary trophy and win a cash prize," the company stated. "Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models. Legendary features eight voguing houses, each comprised of five performers and a leader—the house 'parent.' The teams compete in an arcing competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish giving full access to the behind the scenes action."

Some social media users started questioning Jamil's role.

"@jameelajamil please do the right thing and step down from this position," one follower tweeted. "It belongs to queer people because it was created, fought for & passed down by our queer elders. This was a huge mistake on the part of the directors but it will be yours too if you don't step down."

"Don't get me wrong, I love myself a bit of @jameelajamil but this ain't right," added another. "This isn't just a queer role, but one for someone actively in the ballroom scene."

But after the news spread, The Good Place star claimed she was serving as only a judge.

"Hello! @DEADLINE says I am the MC of this show! I am NOT," Jamil tweeted in response to Deadline's coverage of the show. "I am just one of the judges. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. With help from the fabulous @TheOnlyMikeQ I'm a longtime fan of ballroom and just wanted to help this show get made to celebrate this beautiful community."

She even called out HBO Max on Twitter and asked them to take down a tweet sharing the announcement.

"I'm not the MC!" she reiterated. "@DashaunWesley is. Not me."