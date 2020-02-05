Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Debuts Massive Leg Tattoo In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal's son is honoring Kobe Bryant.

On Tuesday, Shareef O'Neal took to Instagram to show off the new ink he got in honor of the late NBA legend, who died one week ago with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Paying homage to Kobe's L.A. Lakers legacy, the 20-year-old athlete had his jersey numbers 8 and 24 tattooed on his leg, along with an illustration of his jersey and Kobe shooting a basketball. Known for his work ethic on and off the court, Shareef had the words "Mamba Mentality" and its logo tattooed on his shin to commemorate his famous slogan.

LeBron James also honored Kobe with a permanent tribute. On January 31, he unveiled the tattoo he got to commemorate the all-star athlete. Like Shareef, he paid tribute to Kobe's "Mamba" legacy by getting the words "Mamba For Life" tattooed on his thigh. Above it, is the tattoo of a snake, which is a nod to Kobe's Black Mamba nickname, a rose and his Lakers numbers.