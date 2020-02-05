Shannen Doherty Recalls the Moment She Knew Her Cancer Had Returned

Shannen Doherty knew something wasn't right.

Though her breast cancer had gone into remission in 2017, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had a sense her battle wasn't over. "I started feeling some very odd aches, so I called my oncologist," she recalled to ABC News' Amy Robach. "He said, ‘Alright, let's just get you in.' I think in the back of your head you are always suspecting that this is going to happen."

Still, she always tried to ignore those negative thoughts. "I had definitely, in another way, convinced myself that I had beaten it," she continued. "I was the true warrior."

The positive mentality will carries today. On Tuesday, the 48-year-old shared that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, a fight she chose to keep private for more than a year. After all, Doherty refused to have people treating her differently. "They look at you like you're a dead man walking and that they need to say their goodbyes to you," she said. "And also, work dries up. You know, I enjoy working and working gives me just another reason to wake up every morning. It's another reason to fight to stay alive."