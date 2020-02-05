Andy Samberg Gives Rare Glimpse Into Fatherhood and Life With His Daughter

Andy Samberg is all about the dad life.

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and opened about being a dad to his 2-year-old daughter. Curious to know more about Adam's transition into fatherhood, host Seth Meyers asked the funnyman how his life has changed since he and his wife Joanna Newsom welcomed their little girl.

"Aside from the beard?" he began. "I feel like I'm working on a pretty signature dad bod. I pick her up a lot, so my guns are really rockin'. But I eat all of her bread crust, so my tum's a little fat. I've eaten more crusts in the last two-and-a-half years than in the rest of my life combined. I can't remember the last time I had a normal bite of a sandwich."

When Andy isn't enjoying his daughter's leftovers, the Saturday Night Live alum said that you can often find the father-daughter duo listening to some classical music these days.