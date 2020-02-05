Shawn Johnson Claps Back After Being Shamed Over Daughter's "First Flip"

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 4:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shawn Johnson, Drew East, Instagram 2020

Instagram

Shawn Johnson has no time for mommy shamers.

The Olympic gymnast and husband Andrew East took their baby girl, Drew Hazel East, 3 months, on a vacation to Miami this weekend. And while relaxing on the beach, the little one reached an adorable milestone by doing her first flip (with the assistance of her mom, of course).

In the video, Johnson sits on her knees as she carefully and slowly turns her daughter (lovingly nicknamed "Roo") upside down, then back to right side up. East comes in at the end of the video and gives the 3-month-old a big kiss. Given that her mama is an expert at flipping, this is quite the adorable video.

As Johnson captioned the post, "Roo's first flip!! @drewhazeleast (she was PERFECTLY safe... so don't even haha) #momlife #milestone @andrewdeast."

But one Instagram user didn't think the baby was as safe as Johnson said.

"While she may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rough handling such a young baby, and not making her warm enough when you take her out," they wrote in the comments section.

Watch

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Are Married!

As they continued, "She needs at least socks if not shoes, as well, and hats."

Fans of the athlete came to Johnson's defense, telling the user to mind their own business. But Johnson gave her own response.

As she clapped back, "Are you holding her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or felt her strength when she stands? Or seen her fuss until she stands up because she hates laying down. Nope. You haven't. I'm her mama. I know."

Outside of having to respond to online criticism, the family of three seems to have had a swell time at the beach! The proud parents (who also run an Instagram account for little Drew) posted a bunch of other videos from their vacation.

In one of the too cute posts, the trio takes on the viral trend that is the #StandUpChallenge, and of course, they rocked it. In another, baby Drew is seen chilling in sunglasses and a bucket hat, and her parents can't get enough of it.

As Johnson wrote in the caption, "I want to be as cool as her. (also... why do I feel like she's already talking back and full of sass. Oh boy)."

Don't worry, Johnson. Your Olympic gold medal makes you very cool, indeed.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shawn Johnson , Babies , Celeb Kids , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.