Shawn Johnson Claps Back After Being Shamed Over Daughter's "First Flip"

Shawn Johnson has no time for mommy shamers.

The Olympic gymnast and husband Andrew East took their baby girl, Drew Hazel East, 3 months, on a vacation to Miami this weekend. And while relaxing on the beach, the little one reached an adorable milestone by doing her first flip (with the assistance of her mom, of course).

In the video, Johnson sits on her knees as she carefully and slowly turns her daughter (lovingly nicknamed "Roo") upside down, then back to right side up. East comes in at the end of the video and gives the 3-month-old a big kiss. Given that her mama is an expert at flipping, this is quite the adorable video.

As Johnson captioned the post, "Roo's first flip!! @drewhazeleast (she was PERFECTLY safe... so don't even haha) #momlife #milestone @andrewdeast."

But one Instagram user didn't think the baby was as safe as Johnson said.

"While she may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rough handling such a young baby, and not making her warm enough when you take her out," they wrote in the comments section.