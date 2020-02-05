Katy Keene Comes to Riverdale in First Look at Crossover

Veronica Lodge is off to New York, just in time for a nice little crossover.
On tonight's Riverdale, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spends some time with her old friend, aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who just so happens to be the titular star of the new Riverdale spinoff premiering tomorrow. E! News has your first look at their reunion, where they do a little bit of reminiscing about the old days and a little chatting about the future.
Katy's first question is one of many we've been asking all season, in relation to how Riverdale: The College Edition is even going to work. If Veronica does get into Barnard College in NYC, will Archie (KJ Apa) move there with her, Katy wonders.
Veronica thinks maybe not, since Riverdale might not survive without him. But Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) are making long distance work, so maybe she and Archie can too!
Veronica asks Katy about her boxer boyfriend, K.O., who she only just started dating at this point.
"We are a real thing now!" Katy says. "He's the best."
Veronica remembers when Katy and K.O. first held hands at her quinceañera and K.O.'s hands were super sweaty, but all Katy remembers is that the Jonas Brothers performed.
In Katy Keene, which is set five years ahead of Riverdale, Katy and K.O. (played by Zane Holtz) have been together for a while, and we'll meet him in the pilot along with Katy's many other friends. Those friends include drag artist Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), it girl Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), and of course, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray). The show follows them all as they chase their dreams in New York while no one's trying to murder anyone (unlike Riverdale).
Tonight's episode of Riverdale also finds Jughead and Bret (Sean Depner) in their ill-advised duel, while Archie and his uncle continue to get into trouble and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) finds an opportunity to get revenge on the evil Nick St. Clair (Graham Phillips).
It airs at 8 p.m. on The CW. Katy Keene premieres tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on The CW.