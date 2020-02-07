Who's the Boss? Matt Fraser Reminds Mom Angela He's in Charge During a Chaotic Family Dinner

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Too many cooks.

In this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis' families come together for family dinner night. While Matt feels this get together "is always a joy," it appears that his beauty queen love doesn't feel the same way.

"Oh! The biggest joy," Alexa sarcastically quips.

To be fair, upon arriving at Matt and Alexa's home, moms Sharon Ciolli and Angela Fraser take over the kitchen and start ordering everyone around.

"It's just madness as soon as everyone walks in the door," Alexa adds in a confessional.

Ironically, someone is heard telling Alexa—in her own kitchen—"too many cooks spoil the soup."

"Our family's f--ked!" the Meet the Frasers medium jokes later on.

"They're so f--ked," Alexa agrees.

The wild dinner takes a hilarious turn when Angela accidentally calls Matt her husband's name. This Freudian slip forces Alexa to remind her future mother-in-law that she's merely Matt's employee, not his wife.

Watch

Matt Fraser Lands His Sister a Hot Date But...

"What? No, I'm the boss of my department," the Fraser matriarch defends.

"You don't have a department!" Matt retorts. "What department do you run?"

According to Angela, she runs the complaints department for Matt's business.

"They complain about you! They don't complain about me," Matt says while laughing.

Be sure to watch this hilarious family dinner in the clip above!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Meet the Frasers , Reality TV , Family , Entertainment , Couples , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.