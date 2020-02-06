Lauren Conrad's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Is Filled With Heart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the most romantic time of the year!

For many couples, February 14 is going to be a special day to celebrate love and friendship. But for Lauren Conrad, it's so much more!

"[My husband] William and I were set up on a blind date on Valentine's Day so we are celebrating our anniversary as well, but since we are both homebodies with a shared dislike for crowded restaurants, we always stay in and cook and then celebrate a couple days later with a date night," she shared with E! News exclusively. "This marks eight years together. That's pretty exciting."

What's also exciting is Lauren took some time out of her busy schedule to share some fabulous gift picks for the romantic day. Whether you're picking out something from her Kohl's collection or The Little Market she co-founded with Hannah Skvarla, Lauren has more than few special gifts to choose from.

"For Valentine's Day, I always try and give people gifts that they don't think to buy for themselves," she shared. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping for your special someone below.