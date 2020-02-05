Red Carpet Rookies No More: Look Back at the 2020 Nominees' Oscars Debuts

It's almost time for the 2020 Oscars.

Hollywood's biggest stars are set to gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the work of their peers.

Joker is the most-nominated film of the night with a total of 11 nods. However, The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood follow closely behind with 10 nominations each.

There are also a few first-time nominees this year. Scarlett Johansson is one of them. In fact, she's a contender in not one, but two categories. She's up for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Marriage Story and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Jojo Rabbit. Cynthia Erivo is another first-time nominee. If she takes home the trophy, she'll secure the highly coveted EGOT status.

Other nominees, however, have gone for Oscars gold before. Al Pacino, for instance, has been nominated a total of nine times throughout his career. He's currently in the running for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in The Irishman.