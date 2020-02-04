Shannen Doherty Says She Is ''Dying'' of Terminal Cancer in Insurance Lawsuit

Shannen Doherty is revealing the severity of her cancer in a lawsuit filed against State Farm Insurance.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Doherty's lawyers reveal, "She is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer."
"Instead of living out her remaining years peacefully in her home, Ms. Doherty remains displaced and battling with her insurance company," they continue. Her legal representatives also claim she's been forced to pay out of pocket costs for necessary repairs to her home and to her belongings after they were damaged during the Woolsey Fire in 2018.
As Doherty noted in her interview with ABC News, she believes State Farm owes her more money. She told ABC News, "I communicated with my insurance company. I called, I got passed around from claims adjuster to claims adjuster. I ended up suing State Farm. The result has been one of the most horrific processes I have ever been through."
In a statement to E! News, State Farm said, "We empathize with Ms. Doherty's health issues and wish her a full recovery. We strongly believe we have upheld our commitment to our customer and have paid what we owe not his claim."
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Even though Doherty said she's "petrified" by her future, the star hopes her legal battle will help someone else further down the line. "I can make that impact through this lawsuit and by saying enough is enough with big business and corporations running the little person over. It's not fair and I'm taking a stand for all of us. I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me," she shared.
This lawsuit is also a big reason why Doherty came forward to reveal her dire diagnosis. She said she wanted to be the one to share the news of her illness, so that it would be "real and authentic" instead of just a "court document."
"I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me," she asserted.
Shannen plans to continue to live life as she always has and as she did when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Doherty shared, "Our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do."