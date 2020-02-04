Riverdale's KJ Apa Confirms New Romance With a Kiss

According to KJ Apa, it was "love at first sight."

Late Monday, the Riverdale star seemingly confirmed he is in the midst of a new romance thanks to a single snap. On his Instagram page, the actor posted a photo of himself in what appears to be the middle of a kiss with a mystery woman whose hat is concealing her face.

The two appear to be smooching outside in their outerwear, Apa with a drink in hand.

"Coup de foudre," the star captioned the shot, which translates to "love at first sight" in French.

While it's unconfirmed who Apa is sharing the moment with, according to the Instagram comments on the post, fans think she's model Clara Berry.

Coincidentally, Berry last posted a photo of herself in Paris with a French caption. Are these two together in the city of light?