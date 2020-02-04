This Jim Carrey Interview Is So Bizarre You Need To See It For Yourself

Alrighty then!

On Tuesday, Jim Carrey paid a visit to Good Morning America and didn't hold anything back. After being introduced by host Michael Strahan, the funnyman showed the former athlete that he was happy to be in the GMA studio with a serenade. "Strahan," he sang in the tune of Foghat's "Slow Ride" while strumming his leg like a guitar. "Take it easy."

Then, before Strahan knew it, Carrey jumped out of his seat and pretended that he was about to snap a football. Looking at the anchor, he joked, "Come on, man. Let's see if you still got it," to which NFL alum replied, "I don't want it. I'm afraid. I don't, trust me."

Once back in his seat, Carrey interrupted Strahan's introduction by bringing up the Iowa Caucuses. Still in a joking mood, the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star said, "I'm just glad it didn't turn into streptococcus. I'm glad about that."