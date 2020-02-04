Kailyn Lowry's Teen Mom Co-Stars React to Her Pregnancy Announcement

Kailyn Lowry is feeling the love!

Earlier today, the Teen Mom 2 star surprised her fans and followers by sharing some major family news on Instagram. As it turns out, she's expecting baby No. 4.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Kailyn shared on Instagram. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

As soon as the news was made public, fans and followers expressed excitement on social media. As for Kailyn's co-stars, they were just as happy for the proud mom.

"Honestly, I'm so happy for Kail and her boys! What exciting news," Leah Messer shared with E! News exclusively. "I have a feeling this might be the little girl she has always wanted. However, happy and healthy is all that matters. I can't wait to meet him or her!"