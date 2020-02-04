How to Watch the 2020 Oscars on TV and Online in the UK

The finish line is so, so close!

After a whirlwind (and especially jam-packed) awards season, Hollywood is fast approaching the grand finale. Yes, we're talking about the 2020 Oscars. Now in its 92nd year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is awarding the films that made us laugh, cry and brought Brad Pitt back into the spotlight and interestingly enough... on to Tinder. So start planning your Oscars watch party with E! News' breakdown of all the must-know details!

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Nobody! After continuing on without an emcee last year, the Academy has decided to give it another go in 2020.

When are the Oscars and what time do they start?

On Sunday 9th Feb, Live From E!, hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest, drops you in centre of the red carpet from 10pm on E!. This is followed by the star studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.