Patrick Dempsey Plots TV Comeback With CBS Political Drama

Patrick Dempsey is going from TV doctor to TV politician. E! News has learned the former Grey's Anatomy star will star in the new CBS pilot Ways & Means and also serve as an executive producer.

The potential new series—one of many in contention at CBS already—follows a powerful congressman who has lost faith in politics and begins working in secret with a young congresswoman from the opposing party in hopes of subverting the gridlocked system he helped create. Together, they could save American politics…if they don't get caught.

Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich are writers and executive producers on the project from CBS Television Studios. Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi and Tom Lassally are executive producers. Joannie Burstein is co-executive producer.

Since leaving Grey's Anatomy, Dempsey appeared on screen in Bridget Jones's Baby, in the miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and the Italian series Devils.