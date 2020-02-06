Is Reza Farahan's Husband Adam Getting Naked With Other Men on Shahs of Sunset?

Not your average game night.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's season 8 premiere of Shahs of Sunset, Destiney Rose reveals to Mike Shouhed some interesting gossip she's heard about Reza Farahan's husband Adam. Specifically, the Liquid Sweets founder claims Adam has been hosting strip Jenga games—in Reza's absence.

"The other day, Ali ended up telling me, 'When Reza was out of town, Adam was here having a board game night and it was strip Jenga,'" Destiney spills to Mike.

And, in case any viewers doubt Destiney's word, Bravo shares flashback footage of her conversation with Ali. In fact, Ali doubles down on the gossip and claims he "knows this for sure."

In an ironic turn of events, this bit of gossip reveals itself as the Shahs of Sunset gang is in the midst of a game night. Thus, as Mike is taking in this rumor, Reza is screaming for him to participate.

How awkward, right?