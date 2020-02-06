EXCLUSIVE!

Is Reza Farahan's Husband Adam Getting Naked With Other Men on Shahs of Sunset?

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 6:00 AM

Not your average game night.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's season 8 premiere of Shahs of Sunset, Destiney Rose reveals to Mike Shouhed some interesting gossip she's heard about Reza Farahan's husband Adam. Specifically, the Liquid Sweets founder claims Adam has been hosting strip Jenga games—in Reza's absence.

"The other day, Ali ended up telling me, 'When Reza was out of town, Adam was here having a board game night and it was strip Jenga,'" Destiney spills to Mike.

And, in case any viewers doubt Destiney's word, Bravo shares flashback footage of her conversation with Ali. In fact, Ali doubles down on the gossip and claims he "knows this for sure."

In an ironic turn of events, this bit of gossip reveals itself as the Shahs of Sunset gang is in the midst of a game night. Thus, as Mike is taking in this rumor, Reza is screaming for him to participate.

How awkward, right?

"If your boyfriend was hanging out with a bunch of chicks and they were playing strip poker..." Mike notes while taking in the news.

"I'd cut his dick off," Destiney responds.

As the tension builds, Destiney and Mike decide they have to bring this gossip to Reza. Rather than wait until after the party, the twosome pulls Reza aside for a chat outside.

"What's wrong?" a nervous Reza inquires. "What happened?"

"She brought something to my attention," Mike concludes. "And, I don't think it's true, but we want to get to the bottom of it together."

As for Reza's reaction? You can catch that by tuning into Shahs of Sunset's season 8 premiere on Sunday, Feb. 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

