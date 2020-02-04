Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Their Sweet Side on South Wales Ice Cream Date

I scream, you scream. We all scream for ice cream—even Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a sweet treat during their visit to South Wales on Tuesday. The royal couple stopped by Joe's Ice Cream in Mumbles for a few scoops. After William told managing director Adrian Hughes he likes chocolate, he was given two options: vanilla ice cream with chocolate sprinkles and chocolate ice cream with a wafer in a cup. As for Kate, she opted for the parlor's signature vanilla ice cream with a wafer in a dish.

"They wanted to know what the secret was but we didn't divulge," Hughes said.

The dynamic duo also spoke with local families. After William spotted a child reading Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom, he said he reads the same book to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "all the time."

Kate also had a mini-reunion and ran into two of her teachers from St. Andrews prep school: Denise Evans-Alford and Kevin Alford. Denise taught physical education while Kevin taught French and German. They taught her siblings, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, as well.

"It's such a small world," Kate said after giving the instructors a hug.