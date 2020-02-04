Why The Bachelor's Peter Weber Says All the Drama Between Contestants Is a Good Sign

The Bachelor generally has no shortage of drama, but this season with Peter Weber handing out the roses, things seem particularly tense between his contestants. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Peter addressed the constant squabbles between the ladies who are vying for his heart.
"Obviously, you don't like to see that as you're going through the whole experience, but I kept looking back on it. That drama kind of showed that this is working. And if all the women were getting along super well, they probably wouldn't have been super into me. If it was too easy, that wouldn't have been a good thing. So, yeah, it definitely interfered with some stuff," Peter told Lara Spencer on Good Morning America.
Spencer asked the reality star pilot to confirm the drama did indeed interfere with his TV dating process and he said, "Yeah, there's no doubt."
"Going through it, I just did my best to just weed through that drama as best as possible and make the best decisions in that time that I could," he said.
Regarding the warning he received from Shiann gave Peter a warning that not everyone who is left is who they say they are.
"That's not what you want to hear right after a rose ceremony. I was so confident at that point. I knew what I wanted to do, obviously I canceled that ceremony before, I didn't want to delay the inevitable. She comes up and tells me that and I'm just like, 'Are you kidding me?' and then she leaves! Can't even ask her any more questions," Peter said.
Watching the show back life has made Peter question some of his decisions, he said, but being in that moment, dating all those women, is not easy. "I know I made so many mistakes, and I'm sorry guys, it's just very, very difficult. If there's anything, maybe I wish I put my foot down a little bit more during certain situations," he said, noting he loves to see the good in people. "That's just me being me."
The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC. A special edition airs Wednesday, Feb. 5 on ABC.