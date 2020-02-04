Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Win at Disney World With Make-A-Wish Recipient

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 6:25 AM
While it's tradition for football players to celebrate a Super Bowl victory at Disney World, Patrick Mahomes helped make this trip extra magical.
After beating the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Big Game, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback visited the Florida theme park to enjoy the rides and take part in Magic Kingdom's parade. However, he wasn't alone. Disney also partnered with the Make-A-Wish-Foundation to help make 10-year-old Nathaniel's dream come true.
Patrick and Nathaniel, who are both from Texas, rode Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance together at Disney's Hollywood Studios and appeared in the celebratory parade along with Mickey, Minnie and the rest of their pals. Considering Nathaniel is a Kansas City Chiefs fan and that Patrick is his favorite player, the day was extra special.
Disney also worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to bring 17 other children who dreamed of going to the Super Bowl to the park for the big parade. In addition, Disney donated $1 million to the nonprofit organization in honor of Patrick's performance.
Disney announced Nathaniel would be joining the MVP in Disney World during a commercial after the Kansas City Chiefs' big win.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's game with a final score of 31 to 20.
