Andy Samberg and Jimmy Fallon’s Catchy Tune Is The Perfect Way To Kick Off Your Day

Talk about the perfect way to kick-start your day, right?

On Monday, Andy Sambergand Jimmy Fallon teamed up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to deliver an electric performance of their original song "High Kickin'" Decked out in ‘70s-inspired flared-out jumpsuits and rocking shaggy black wigs, the Saturday Night Live alums detailed their obsession with high kicking and the problems that arise from their deep love of the dance move. Between the hilarious lyrics and the song's funky beat, it's no surprise that "High Kickin'" made for a catchy tune.

"High kickin', high kickin' / That's kickin' way up high," Andy and Jimmy sang together. "High kickin', high kickin' / Our shoes gon' touch the sky."

Then, Jimmy took over to deliver his verse. "Since we were babies, we've been kickin' up a storm," he sang. "We started kickin' before we were born."

Breaking down the move for the audience, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star continued, "Our feet start low, and then our feet go up / Our toes in the air / We just can't get enough."