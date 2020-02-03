The Bachelor Explains Peter Weber's Kind of Funny Head Injury

The Bachelor did a lot more than just explain how Peter Weber got that big scar on his forehead in tonight's three-hour episode, but it's still all we can think about.

The Bachelor showed up to meet his many girlfriends on their first day in Costa Rica with a large sort of bandage on his head, and while he started to try to claim he got in a fight with a puma while exploring a volcano, the actual story ended up being strangely hilarious and fully ridiculous to the point where it's almost impressive.

Basically, Peter ran into a golf cart, which was not moving, and then hit himself in his own head with a wine glass.

We first got a reenactment of the moment by an actor, which was fine, but then we were treated to the actual blurry security footage of Peter's actual accident, and it was even funnier than we could have imagined partly because it was so blurry.