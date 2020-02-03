Justin Bieber Details Drug Abuse, Mental Illness and Lyme Disease Battle: 6 Takeaways

Justin Bieber won't let his past become the blueprint for his future.

The pop star appears alongside wife Hailey Bieber, manager Scooter Braun and several other members of his inner circle in the most revealing episode of his YouTube docu-series yet. Titled "The Dark Season," Justin speaks candidly about his journey to get sober and reclaim his mental, physical and spiritual health after years of turmoil.

On Gradually Becoming Addicted to Drugs:

Bieber says he first smoked marijuana at 13-years-old, which he became "dependent" on through his teens. It eventually progressed to much more lethal substances, with the 25-year-old recalling, "There was a time when I was sipping lean, popping pills, doing Molly, shrooms, everything." He describes it as an "escape," explaining, "I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do normal, growing up things. But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things."