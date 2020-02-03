Billie Eilish Defends Her Relationship With Drake From "Stupid-Ass" Haters

Billie Eilishthinks people have more important things to worry about than who she's texting.

Fans may recall that in 2019, the "Bad Guy" singer revealed to Vanity Fair that she texts with Drake (who has been criticized in the past for texting and overall, engaging, with other women significantly younger than him). She told the publication, "Drake is like the nicest dude I've ever spoken to. I mean I've only like texted him, but he's so nice."

As soon as people on the internet got wind of that, the backlash was quick. But now, in an interview with Vogue, the 18-year-old singer is defending her relationship with the 33-year-old singer.

"The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now," Eilish tells the publication. "Everybody's so sensitive. A grown man can't be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about."