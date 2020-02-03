Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Prove They’re More Than Just "Best Friends" With a Kiss

More than friends?

Rumored couple Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been in denial about their possible romance for some time now. The pair has adamantly denied any speculation of being together, but new photos of the two feature them looking quite cozy together. The two were spotted spending time in the big apple together when paps snapped a pic of Jacob sweetly kissing the Euphoria star on the head.

At the end of January Zendaya presented Jacob with the Rising Star honor at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York and referred to him as her "best friend." Jacob has also squashed rumors of a romance, most recently in an interview with GQ where he called the star one of his closest friends.

"She's super dope to work with," he told the magazine at the time. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with."