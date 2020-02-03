Lady Gaga Makes Her New Romance With Michael Polansky Instagram Official

Lady Gaga has a life update: she's happily taken, y'all!

On Monday afternoon, the 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram to make her new romance with Michael Polansky officially official.

"We had so much fun in Miami," she captioned her swoon-worthy post, alongside a romantic pic of her and her beau. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"

In the snapshot, the Oscar winner was photographed sitting on top of her boyfriend's lap. The two looked smitten with each other, as they both smiled from ear-to-ear and had their arms wrapped around one another.

Moreover, the pair appeared to be on a boat, which was possibly taken during their Miami trip.

Over the weekend, Gaga traveled to The 305 to perform at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show. Ahead of her appearance at the pre-Super Bowl party, she was spotted packing on the PDA and getting cozy with her boo thang.